Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections: Week 18 vs. the Texans Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Mason Rudolph and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Houston Texans and their sixth-ranked pass defense (199.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Should Rudolph be someone that you insert into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup versus the Texans? Prior to making that choice, here’s a look at the numbers and trends you need to know.

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 Game Day & Time: January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET

January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Dolphins 3.4 9-for-17 85 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.9 25-for-40 215 1 1 5 13 0 Week 8 @Lions 19.5 22-for-38 266 1 2 4 29 1 Week 9 @Patriots 17.5 20-for-33 240 2 1 4 19 0 Week 15 @Bengals 15.8 21-for-26 209 2 1 2 14 0 Week 16 @Colts 14.4 23-for-34 252 2 3 4 3 0 Week 17 @Jaguars 12 19-for-31 193 1 1 5 23 0

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Stats

With 92.5 fantasy points (13.2 per game), Rudolph is 35th at his position and 151st in the NFL.

In his past three games, Rudolph is 63-of-91 for 654 yards, with five touchdowns and five interceptions and has rushed for 40 yards on 11 carries. He has picked up 42.2 fantasy points (14.1 per game).

In his past five games, Rudolph is 105-of-162 for 1,160 yards, with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions and has rushed for 88 yards on 19 carries with one TD. He has accumulated 79.2 fantasy points (15.8 per game).

Mason Rudolph picked up 19.5 fantasy points — 22-of-38 (57.9%), 266 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 4 carries, 29 yards, 1 TD — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 8 versus the Detroit Lions.

Rudolph accumulated 3.4 fantasy points — 9-of-17 (52.9%), 85 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs — in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins, which was his worst game of the season.

