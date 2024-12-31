NBA Best Bets: Nuggets vs. Hawks Picks for January 1 Published 10:33 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (18-15) are underdogs (+4.5) as they attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (18-13) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs on ALT and FDSSE.

Our computer predictions in this article will assist you in deciding on the best bets available for Wednesday’s game.

Nuggets vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and FDSSE

Nuggets vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 4.5)

Denver is 13-18-0 against the spread this season.

Atlanta has beaten the spread 15 times in 33 games.

Against the spread as 4.5-point favorites or more, the Nuggets are 6-9.

Against the spread as 4.5-point underdogs or greater, the Hawks are 6-4.

Pick OU:

Under (246.5)





Nuggets games this season have featured more combined points than this contest’s total of 246.5 points 12 times.

The Hawks have played eight games this season that finished with a point total over 246.5 points.

The average point total in Denver’s outings this year is 229.4, 17.1 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Atlanta’s outings this season have a 234.1-point average over/under, 12.4 fewer points than this game’s total.

The Nuggets are the 10th-highest scoring team in the NBA this year. The Hawks have scored the fifth-most points.

This outing features the league’s 27th-ranked (Hawks) and 17th-ranked (Nuggets) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Nuggets (-225)

The Nuggets have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 13, or 59.1%, of those games.

The Hawks have come away with 11 wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Denver has a record of 9-3, a 75% win rate, when it’s favored by -225 or more by bookmakers this season.

This year, Atlanta has won five of nine games when listed as at least +180 or better on the moneyline.

The Nuggets have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

