NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 1
Published 10:16 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024
The Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons square off for one of many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today.
Ready to dive in the odds for today’s NBA action? Let’s analyze them together.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 1
Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Bulls -5.5
- Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 5 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (234.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Pistons -1.5
- Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 1.3 points)
- Total: 212.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (218.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz
- Spread: Knicks -13.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 16.5 points)
- Total: 230.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: Nets -1.5
- Spread Pick: Raptors (Projected to win by 0.5 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: YES and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Spread: Heat -9.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 14.3 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Spread: Rockets -5.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 3.9 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Nuggets -4.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 6.7 points)
- Total: 246.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (237.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Spread: Kings -6.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 4.1 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
