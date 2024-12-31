NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 1 Published 10:16 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

The Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons square off for one of many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today.

Ready to dive in the odds for today’s NBA action? Let’s analyze them together.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 1

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Bulls -5.5

Bulls -5.5 Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 5 points)

Bulls (Projected to win by 5 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (234.7 total projected points)

Over (234.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and CHSN

MNMT and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Pistons -1.5

Pistons -1.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 1.3 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 1.3 points) Total: 212.5 points

212.5 points Total Pick: Over (218.4 total projected points)

Over (218.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSFL

FDSDET and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Knicks -13.5

Knicks -13.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 16.5 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 16.5 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.2 total projected points)

Over (229.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and KJZZ

MSG and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Nets -1.5

Nets -1.5 Spread Pick: Raptors (Projected to win by 0.5 points)

Raptors (Projected to win by 0.5 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (226 total projected points)

Over (226 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: YES and TSN

YES and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Heat -9.5

Heat -9.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 14.3 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 14.3 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.2 total projected points)

Over (222.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSUN

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks

Spread: Rockets -5.5

Rockets -5.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 3.9 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 3.9 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.1 total projected points)

Over (224.1 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and KFAA

SCHN and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Nuggets -4.5

Nuggets -4.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 6.7 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 6.7 points) Total: 246.5 points

246.5 points Total Pick: Over (237.3 total projected points)

Over (237.3 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT and FDSSE

ALT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: Kings -6.5

Kings -6.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 4.1 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 4.1 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (223 total projected points)

Over (223 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-PH

NBCS-CA and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

