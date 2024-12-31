Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 18 vs. the Texans Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

In Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Houston Texans, who have the sixth-ranked passing defense in the league (199.3 yards conceded per game).

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Westbrook-Ikhine worth starting? For a breakdown of his matchup against the Texans, we’ve got you covered.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 5

5 Game Day & Time: January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET

January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Colts 7.9 2 1 9 1 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 2 10 1 Week 8 @Lions 11.9 4 2 39 1 Week 9 @Patriots 16 6 5 50 1 Week 10 @Chargers 6.1 3 3 31 0 Week 11 @Vikings 19.7 6 2 117 1 Week 12 @Texans 12.8 5 2 48 1 Week 13 @Commanders 21.1 8 3 61 2 Week 14 @Jaguars 2.9 2 1 19 0 Week 15 @Bengals 2.9 3 2 9 0 Week 16 @Colts 9.7 4 2 17 1 Week 17 @Jaguars 6.7 6 3 37 0

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Westbrook-Ikhine has 98.7 fantasy points (7.6 per game) — 43rd at his position, 140th in the NFL.

Westbrook-Ikhine has averaged 4.1 fantasy points (12.3 total) in his past three games. He has 63 yards receiving, on seven catches (13 targets), and one touchdown.

Westbrook-Ikhine has picked up 32.3 fantasy points (6.5 per game) in his past five games. He has 143 yards receiving, on 11 catches (23 targets), and three touchdowns.

In his best game of the season — Week 13 against the Washington Commanders — Nick Westbrook-Ikhine finished with 18.1 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 61 yards and two touchdowns.

Westbrook-Ikhine accumulated 0.9 fantasy points — two catches, nine yards, on three targets — in Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was his worst game of the season.

