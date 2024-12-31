Nuggets vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – January 1
Published 10:33 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (18-15) will be monitoring six players on the injury report, including Trae Young, as they prepare for a Wednesday, January 1 game against the Denver Nuggets (18-13) at Ball Arena. The Nuggets have listed three injured players. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.
In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Nuggets claimed a 132-121 win over the Jazz. In the victory, Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 36 points.
The Hawks head into this contest following a 136-107 victory over the Raptors on Sunday. Young put up 34 points, two rebounds and 10 assists for the Hawks.
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Vlatko Cancar
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|2.3
|2
|0
|DaRon Holmes
|PF
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|Aaron Gordon
|PF
|Out
|Calf
|13.7
|5.8
|3.1
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Larry Nance Jr.
|PF
|Out
|Hand
|9.5
|4.3
|1.6
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Questionable
|Leg
|11.3
|3.1
|2.2
|Trae Young
|PG
|Questionable
|Achilles
|22
|3.6
|12.1
|Dyson Daniels
|PG
|Questionable
|Illness
|13
|5.1
|3.5
Nuggets vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ALT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: ALT and FDSSE
Nuggets vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nuggets
|-4.5
|246.5
