Nuggets vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – January 1

The Atlanta Hawks (18-15) will be monitoring six players on the injury report, including Trae Young, as they prepare for a Wednesday, January 1 game against the Denver Nuggets (18-13) at Ball Arena. The Nuggets have listed three injured players. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Nuggets claimed a 132-121 win over the Jazz. In the victory, Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 36 points.

The Hawks head into this contest following a 136-107 victory over the Raptors on Sunday. Young put up 34 points, two rebounds and 10 assists for the Hawks.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee 2.3 2 0 DaRon Holmes PF Out For Season Achilles Aaron Gordon PF Out Calf 13.7 5.8 3.1

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Hand 9.5 4.3 1.6 Cody Zeller C Out Personal Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Leg 11.3 3.1 2.2 Trae Young PG Questionable Achilles 22 3.6 12.1 Dyson Daniels PG Questionable Illness 13 5.1 3.5

Nuggets vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and FDSSE

ALT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Nuggets vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -4.5 246.5

