Nuggets vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 1 Published 8:19 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (18-15) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (18-13) on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and FDSSE.

Nuggets vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ALT and FDSSE

ALT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nuggets 122 – Hawks 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 4.5)

Nuggets (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-6.7)

Nuggets (-6.7) Pick OU: Under (245.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 237.3

The Nuggets have covered less often than the Hawks this season, recording an ATS record of 13-18-0, compared to the 15-18-0 mark of the Hawks.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Atlanta is 6-4 against the spread compared to the 6-9 ATS record Denver racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.

Denver’s games have gone over the total 67.7% of the time this season (21 out of 31), which is more often than Atlanta’s games have (22 out of 33).

The Nuggets have a .591 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (13-9) this season, better than the .579 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (11-8).

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets are giving up 117.5 points per game this year (24th-ranked in NBA), but they’ve really played well offensively, scoring 120.5 points per game (third-best).

Denver is averaging 45 boards per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 43.1 rebounds per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2024-25, ranking best in the NBA with 31.3 dimes per contest.

Denver is committing 14 turnovers per game (15th-ranked in league). It is forcing 13.6 turnovers per contest (19th-ranked).

The Nuggets have not been scoring many threes this year, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA (11.7 threes made per game). But they rank fourth-best in the league with a 38.1% shooting percentage when they do fire from downtown.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks are the fifth-best team in the NBA in points scored (117.8 per game) but fifth-worst in points allowed (118.8).

In 2024-25, Atlanta is fourth-best in the NBA in rebounds (45.8 per game) and 16th in rebounds conceded (44.2).

The Hawks are third-best in the NBA in assists (29.8 per game) in 2024-25.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is 25th in the NBA in committing them (15.6 per game). It is fourth-best in forcing them (16.1 per game).

At 12.9 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc, the Hawks are 18th and 18th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

