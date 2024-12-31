Panthers go 3-0 in Elevation Christmas Classic Published 1:23 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

By Allen Earl

Cumberland Gap picked up three wins over the weekend as they hosted the Elevation Christmas Classic.

They opened the tournament with a win over the Red Bird Cardinals on Thursday. The two teams battled during the first period, and the Cardinals stayed close, but it got away from them during the second. Cumberland Gap rolled on and pulled away from Red Bird during the third and led 68-36. The Panthers went on to win 86-47 in part due to great games from Kolton Goins and Brady Harris.

Unofficially, Goins finished with 23 points while Harris had 22. Cody Weaver added 11, Keaton Clawson nine, Braden Lane eight, Eli Reed five, Gavin Barton four and Cameron Burchett one.

Red Bird was led in scoring by Lewis with 18 while Belcher and Osborne each had 11, Whitehead five and Smith two.

Friday featured Cumberland Gap and Coalfield. This one was a Kolton Goins three-point shooting highlight film study. He dropped in 10 threes and scored 32 to lead the Panthers to a 76-34 win. Brady Harris had 22, Neil Bunch had five, Cameron Burchett and Skye Hatfield scored four each while Keaton Clawson and Gavin Barton both scored three and Gavin Surber finished with two. Jake Duncan and Knox Pemberton both had 14 for Coalfield. Jackson Anderson had three, Braiden Bunch had two, and Eli Swint scored one.

Saturday saw the Panthers do battle with Oliver Springs as the Elevation Christmas Classic wrapped up. This was a great game throughout three periods with Cumberland Gap opening it up during the fourth to win 58-50.

Brady Harris led the Panthers with 17. Kolton Goins had 15, Keaton Clawson had 11. Neil Bunch and Gavin Barton scored six each while Gabriel Daniels scored two and Cameron Burchett one. Gavin Johnson led the Yellow Jackets and all scorers with 25. Ethan Jones had 14, Zachary Hamblin had four, Jaxon Jett scored three, Liam Bocke and Karson Seeber both had two.

Congratulations to Kolton Goins, who was named the Nikki Carter Insurance Agency Player of the Game after the first two wins and Brady Harris for taking that honor after Saturday’s win.

Cumberland Gap (8-5) is scheduled to return to action at home against Union County on Tuesday, Jan. 7 and then visit Twin Springs, Va., on Saturday, Jan. 11 and Barbourville, Ky., on Monday, Jan, 13.