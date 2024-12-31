Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – December 31
Published 5:24 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, meet the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. Thinking about a bet on Josi in the Predators-Wild matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)
Predators vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- In 33 games, Josi has averaged 22:45 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -24.
- Josi has 24 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 16 different games.
- On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and nine assists.
- Josi’s shooting percentage is 7.3%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 16 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 33 opportunities).
- Through 33 games, he has 24 points, with eight multi-point games.
Wild Defensive Insights
- The Wild have conceded 99 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.
- The Wild are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Wild
id: