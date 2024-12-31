Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – December 31 Published 5:24 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, meet the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. Thinking about a bet on Josi in the Predators-Wild matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

In 33 games, Josi has averaged 22:45 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -24.

Josi has 24 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 16 different games.

On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and nine assists.

Josi’s shooting percentage is 7.3%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 16 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 33 opportunities).

Through 33 games, he has 24 points, with eight multi-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

The Wild have conceded 99 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.

The Wild are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 33 Games 1 24 Points 2 7 Goals 0 17 Assists 2

