Published 5:24 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game - December 31

The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, meet the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. Thinking about a bet on Josi in the Predators-Wild matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • In 33 games, Josi has averaged 22:45 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -24.
  • Josi has 24 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 16 different games.
  • On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and nine assists.
  • Josi’s shooting percentage is 7.3%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 16 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 33 opportunities).
  • Through 33 games, he has 24 points, with eight multi-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

  • The Wild have conceded 99 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Wild are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota
33 Games 1
24 Points 2
7 Goals 0
17 Assists 2

