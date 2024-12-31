Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – December 31

Published 5:24 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators meet the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. Does a wager on O’Reilly interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly’s plus-minus is -17, in 17:27 per game on the ice.
  • He has had at least one point in 18 games, and has 21 points in all.
  • On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated four goals and three assists.
  • O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 14%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 17 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 34 opportunities).
  • Through 34 games, he has 21 points, with two multi-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

  • The Wild have allowed 99 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in league play.
  • With a goal differential of +8, the team is 12th in the league.
  • The Wild are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota
34 Games 1
21 Points 1
8 Goals 1
13 Assists 0

