Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – December 31 Published 5:24 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators meet the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. Does a wager on O’Reilly interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly’s plus-minus is -17, in 17:27 per game on the ice.

He has had at least one point in 18 games, and has 21 points in all.

On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated four goals and three assists.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 14%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 17 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 34 opportunities).

Through 34 games, he has 21 points, with two multi-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

The Wild have allowed 99 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in league play.

With a goal differential of +8, the team is 12th in the league.

The Wild are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 34 Games 1 21 Points 1 8 Goals 1 13 Assists 0

