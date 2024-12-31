Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – December 31 Published 5:24 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Minnesota Wild. Thinking about a wager on Stamkos? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 37 games, Stamkos has averaged 18:06 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -13.

He has accumulated at least one point in 17 games, and has 22 points in all.

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated seven goals and five assists.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 13.4% of them.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 17 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 37 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in 17 games this season, with five multiple-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

The Wild have given up 99 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.

The team has the 12th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.

The Wild have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 37 Games 1 22 Points 1 11 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

