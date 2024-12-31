Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – December 31

Published 5:24 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game - December 31

The Nashville Predators, with Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Minnesota Wild. Thinking about a wager on Stamkos? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • In 37 games, Stamkos has averaged 18:06 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -13.
  • He has accumulated at least one point in 17 games, and has 22 points in all.
  • On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated seven goals and five assists.
  • He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 13.4% of them.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 17 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 37 opportunities).
  • He has recorded a point in 17 games this season, with five multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Wild Defensive Insights

  • The Wild have given up 99 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.
  • The team has the 12th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.
  • The Wild have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota
37 Games 1
22 Points 1
11 Goals 0
11 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game - December 31

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – December 31

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game - December 31

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – December 31

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game - December 31

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – December 31

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game - December 31

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – December 31

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup