Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – December 31
Published 5:24 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024
The Nashville Predators, with Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Minnesota Wild. Thinking about a wager on Stamkos? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)
Predators vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- In 37 games, Stamkos has averaged 18:06 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -13.
- He has accumulated at least one point in 17 games, and has 22 points in all.
- On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated seven goals and five assists.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 13.4% of them.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 17 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 37 opportunities).
- He has recorded a point in 17 games this season, with five multiple-point games.
Wild Defensive Insights
- The Wild have given up 99 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.
- The team has the 12th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.
- The Wild have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Wild
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|37
|Games
|1
|22
|Points
|1
|11
|Goals
|0
|11
|Assists
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
