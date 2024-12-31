Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 18 vs. the Texans Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard will match up with the 12th-ranked tun defense of the Houston Texans (115.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Pollard a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Keep reading as we dive into his upcoming matchup against the Texans.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 Game Day & Time: January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET

January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 18.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 15.2 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 5.9 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 18.8 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17.8 17 93 1 3 -5 0 Week 7 @Bills 8.5 16 61 0 2 4 0 Week 8 @Lions 14.7 20 94 0 3 23 0 Week 9 @Patriots 18.4 28 128 0 3 26 0 Week 10 @Chargers 10.3 9 44 0 4 19 0 Week 11 @Vikings 4.9 9 15 0 2 14 0 Week 12 @Texans 21.9 24 119 1 3 10 0 Week 13 @Commanders 8.8 8 35 0 4 33 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 14.4 21 102 0 2 22 0 Week 15 @Bengals 8.5 17 45 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Colts 8 8 35 0 2 5 0

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

With 153.5 fantasy points (10.2 per game), Pollard is 21st at his position and 58th in the NFL.

Pollard has 46 carries for 182 yards and one touchdown, plus 27 receiving yards on four catches (six targets) in his past three games. He has accumulated 26.9 fantasy points (9.0 per game) in that span.

In his past five games, Pollard has accumulated 50.6 fantasy points (10.1 per game). He has rushed for 336 yards on 78 carries, with two touchdowns, and has 70 yards receiving on 11 catches (17 targets).

In his best game of the season, Tony Pollard finished with 18.9 fantasy points — 24 carries, 119 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 12 against the Houston Texans.

In his worst game of the season — Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers — Pollard finished with 2.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 6 carries, 14 yards.

