Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, December 31 Published 8:11 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday’s college basketball slate includes six games with a ranked team on the court. Among those games is the Norfolk State Spartans squaring off against the Tennessee Volunteers. Continue reading for ATS picks for each matchup.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kansas 76, West Virginia 68

Kansas 76, West Virginia 68 Projected Favorite: Kansas by 8.2 points

Kansas by 8.2 points Pick ATS: West Virginia (+12.5)

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats vs. Brown Bears

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kentucky 86, Brown 66

Kentucky 86, Brown 66 Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 19.3 points

Kentucky by 19.3 points Pick ATS: Brown (+23.5)

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 25 Baylor Bears vs. Utah Utes

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Baylor 81, Utah 74

Baylor 81, Utah 74 Projected Favorite: Baylor by 6.7 points

Baylor by 6.7 points Pick ATS: Utah (+11.5)

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: Foster Pavilion

Foster Pavilion TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers vs. Norfolk State Spartans

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Tennessee 82, Norfolk State 58

Tennessee 82, Norfolk State 58 Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 24 points

Tennessee by 24 points Pick ATS: Norfolk State (+30.5)

Key Facts

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 4 Duke Blue Devils vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Duke 81, Virginia Tech 59

Duke 81, Virginia Tech 59 Projected Favorite: Duke by 21.8 points

Duke by 21.8 points Pick ATS: Virginia Tech (+24.5)

Key Facts

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Providence Friars vs. No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Marquette 73, Providence 68

Marquette 73, Providence 68 Projected Favorite: Marquette by 4.8 points

Marquette by 4.8 points Pick ATS: Providence (+5.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Amica Mutual Pavilion TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

