Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, December 31
Published 8:11 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Tuesday’s college basketball slate includes six games with a ranked team on the court. Among those games is the Norfolk State Spartans squaring off against the Tennessee Volunteers. Continue reading for ATS picks for each matchup.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kansas 76, West Virginia 68
- Projected Favorite: Kansas by 8.2 points
- Pick ATS: West Virginia (+12.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats vs. Brown Bears
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kentucky 86, Brown 66
- Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 19.3 points
- Pick ATS: Brown (+23.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 25 Baylor Bears vs. Utah Utes
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Baylor 81, Utah 74
- Projected Favorite: Baylor by 6.7 points
- Pick ATS: Utah (+11.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Waco, Texas
- Venue: Foster Pavilion
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers vs. Norfolk State Spartans
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Tennessee 82, Norfolk State 58
- Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 24 points
- Pick ATS: Norfolk State (+30.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 4 Duke Blue Devils vs. Virginia Tech Hokies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Duke 81, Virginia Tech 59
- Projected Favorite: Duke by 21.8 points
- Pick ATS: Virginia Tech (+24.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Location: Durham, North Carolina
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Providence Friars vs. No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Marquette 73, Providence 68
- Projected Favorite: Marquette by 4.8 points
- Pick ATS: Providence (+5.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Providence, Rhode Island
- Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
