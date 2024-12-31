Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 18 vs. the Texans Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tyjae Spears and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Houston Texans and their 12th-ranked run defense (115.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Should Spears be a player that you lock into your fantasy football lineup this week for his game against the Texans? Prior to making that choice, here’s a glimpse at the stats and trends you need to know.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 Game Day & Time: January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET

January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Chargers 8.1 7 47 0 3 4 0 Week 11 @Vikings 2.8 3 0 0 2 8 0 Week 13 @Commanders 0.3 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 3.3 6 21 0 1 2 0 Week 15 @Bengals 27.2 4 5 1 6 87 1 Week 16 @Colts 21.6 10 27 2 3 39 0 Week 17 @Jaguars 13.3 20 95 0 3 8 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

Ranked 43rd at his position and 175th overall in the league, Spears has 83.6 fantasy points (seven per game).

Spears has 34 carries for 127 yards and three touchdowns, plus 134 receiving yards on 12 catches (15 targets) and one TD over his past three games. He has accumulated 50.1 fantasy points (16.7 per game) during that time.

Looking at his past five games, Spears has averaged 10.5 fantasy points (52.7 total). He has rushed for 151 yards on 41 carries, with three touchdowns, and has 136 yards receiving on 13 catches (17 targets) with one TD.

In his best game of the season — Week 15 versus the Cincinnati Bengals — Tyjae Spears finished with 21.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 4 carries, 5 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 87 yards, 1 TD.

Spears picked up 0.3 fantasy points — 1 carry, 3 yards — in Week 13 versus the Washington Commanders, which was his worst game of the season.

Add Spears to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!

id: