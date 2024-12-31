Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 18 vs. the Texans Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tyler Boyd and the Tennessee Titans will face the Houston Texans and their sixth-ranked pass defense (199.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming game versus the Texans this week, should Boyd be someone you lock into your fantasy football lineup? We dissect the stats and trends below.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 3.2

3.2 Game Day & Time: January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET

January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4.8 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 6.3 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 4.9 3 3 19 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.3 5 5 43 0 Week 8 @Lions 4.4 6 3 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0.3 0 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 5.4 3 2 34 0 Week 12 @Texans 11.5 6 6 55 0 Week 13 @Commanders 6.7 4 3 37 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 1.7 4 1 7 0 Week 15 @Bengals 5.9 3 2 39 0 Week 16 @Colts 4 3 2 20 0 Week 17 @Jaguars 3.4 4 2 14 0

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

With 39.3 fantasy points (2.6 per game) in 2024, Boyd ranks 275th overall in the league and 97th at his position.

Boyd has averaged 2.4 fantasy points (7.3 total) over his past three games. He has 73 yards receiving, on six catches (10 targets), and zero touchdowns.

Boyd has averaged 2.3 fantasy points (11.7 total) in his past five games. He has 117 yards receiving, on 10 catches (18 targets), and zero touchdowns.

In his best game of the season, Tyler Boyd finished with 5.5 fantasy points — six receptions, 55 yards. That was in Week 12 versus the Houston Texans.

In his worst game of the season — Week 9 against the New England Patriots — Boyd finished with 0.3 fantasy points. His stat line: zero catches, zero yards, on targets.

