Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 31? Published 12:24 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024

For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jonathan Marchessault a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in 11 of 37 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not scored against the Wild this season in one game (three shots).

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated three goals and seven assists.

Marchessault averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.1%.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 99 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Wild have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:08 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 2 1 1 21:26 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 3 2 1 20:15 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 1 0 19:14 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 18:38 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 1 1 0 17:54 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 17:17 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 2 0 2 18:23 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 2 2 0 18:45 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 3-1

Predators vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

