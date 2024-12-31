Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 18 vs. the Texans Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Houston Texans and their sixth-ranked pass defense (199.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Levis worth starting in fantasy this week? Keep scrolling as we break down his upcoming matchup against the Texans.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 Game Day & Time: January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET

January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 13.6 26-for-34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins -0.5 3-for-4 25 0 1 2 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 7.3 16-for-27 95 1 1 3 15 0 Week 10 @Chargers 19.1 18-for-23 175 2 0 5 41 0 Week 11 @Vikings 15.6 17-for-31 295 1 1 7 18 0 Week 12 @Texans 16.1 18-for-24 278 2 1 8 10 0 Week 13 @Commanders 16.2 18-for-37 212 2 0 2 -3 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 7 19-for-32 168 0 0 1 3 0 Week 15 @Bengals -4.4 8-for-12 89 0 3 2 0 0

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

Ranked 125th overall in the league and 33rd at his position, Levis has picked up 108.2 fantasy points (9.8 per game) so far in 2024.

Levis has completed 45 of 81 passes for 469 yards, throwing for two touchdowns with three interceptions, and has run for zero yards on five carries during his past three games. He has picked up 18.8 fantasy points (6.3 per game) in that span.

In his past five games, Levis has picked up 50.5 fantasy points (10.1 per game). He is 80-of-136 for 1,042 yards, with five touchdowns and five interceptions and has rushed for 28 yards on 20 carries.

In his best game of the season, Will Levis finished with 19.1 fantasy points — 18-of-23 (78.3%), 175 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 41 yards. That was in Week 10 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

In his worst game of the season — Week 15 versus the Cincinnati Bengals — Levis finished with -4.4 fantasy points. His stat line: 8-of-12 (66.7%), 89 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs.

