Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 31? Published 12:24 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game versus the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Roman Josi find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

In five of 33 games this season, Josi has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Wild this season, but has not scored.

Josi has picked up one goal and nine assists on the power play.

He has a 7.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 99 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 21:05 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 0 0 0 26:27 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:50 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 26:25 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2024 Flames 0 0 0 5:32 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 26:04 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 27:40 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 26:27 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 2 0 2 24:36 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 2 2 0 25:38 Home L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

