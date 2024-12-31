Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 31?
Published 12:24 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Ryan O’Reilly a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
O’Reilly stats and insights
- O’Reilly has scored in seven of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has scored one goal against the Wild this season in one game (three shots).
- O’Reilly has picked up four goals and three assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 14% of them.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 99 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Wild have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:54
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|18:54
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|17:27
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/19/2024
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|18:38
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|3
|2
|1
|16:10
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|19:43
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Predators vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
