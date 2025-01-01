Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, January 2
Published 7:22 pm Wednesday, January 1, 2025
The contests on the Thursday college basketball lineup for which we have recommended picks against the spread include the Milwaukee Panthers taking on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Athletics Center O’rena.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Milwaukee +1.5 vs. Oakland
- Matchup: Milwaukee Panthers at Oakland Golden Grizzlies
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 2
- Computer Projection: Milwaukee by 2.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oakland (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Pepperdine +16.5 vs. Saint Mary’s (CA)
- Matchup: Pepperdine Waves at Saint Mary’s Gaels
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: January 2
- Computer Projection: Saint Mary’s (CA) by 12.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Mary’s (CA) (-16.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Liberty -8.5 vs. Western Kentucky
- Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Liberty Flames
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 2
- Computer Projection: Liberty by 11.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Liberty (-8.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: North Florida -7.5 vs. Austin Peay
- Matchup: Austin Peay Governors at North Florida Ospreys
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 2
- Computer Projection: North Florida by 10.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: North Florida (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Minnesota +7.5 vs. Purdue
- Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 2
- Computer Projection: Purdue by 4.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Purdue (-7.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Gardner-Webb +1.5 vs. Charleston Southern
- Matchup: Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at Charleston Southern Buccaneers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: January 2
- Computer Projection: Gardner-Webb by 0.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Charleston Southern (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Illinois +2.5 vs. Oregon
- Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini at Oregon Ducks
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: January 2
- Computer Projection: Oregon by 0.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oregon (-2.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: New Mexico State -1.5 vs. Sam Houston
- Matchup: Sam Houston Bearkats at New Mexico State Aggies
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 2
- Computer Projection: New Mexico State by 3.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: New Mexico State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: UTEP -1.5 vs. Louisiana Tech
- Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at UTEP Miners
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 2
- Computer Projection: UTEP by 3.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UTEP (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Denver +15.5 vs. South Dakota State
- Matchup: Denver Pioneers at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 2
- Computer Projection: South Dakota State by 14.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: South Dakota State (-15.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
