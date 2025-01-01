Hawks vs. Suns Tickets Available – Tuesday, Jan. 14
Published 5:25 am Wednesday, January 1, 2025
The Phoenix Suns (15-17), on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at State Farm Arena, go up against the Atlanta Hawks (18-15). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on AZFamily and FDSSE.
Hawks vs. Suns Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: AZFamily and FDSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Hawks vs. Suns 2024-25 Stats
|Hawks
|Suns
|117.8
|Points Avg.
|112.2
|118.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114
|46.7%
|Field Goal %
|46.7%
|35.5%
|Three Point %
|37.6%
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young puts up 22 points per game while adding 12.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
- Jalen Johnson is responsible for 19.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.
- Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from beyond the arc. He knocks down 2.8 shots from deep per game.
- Atlanta’s blocks tend to come from Johnson, who collects 1.1 per game. Dyson Daniels is a primary source of steals for Atlanta, averaging 3.1 steals a contest.
Suns’ Top Players
- Devin Booker scores 24.7 points per game and also tacks on 3.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest.
- Mason Plumlee has per-game averages of 4.3 points, 1.8 assists and 6.2 rebounds this season.
- Tyus Jones also contributes with 12.6 points, 6.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.
- Royce O’Neale averages 2.5 made threes per game.
- The Suns’ defensive efforts get a boost from Jones (one steal per game) and Kevin Durant (1.3 blocks per game).
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/3
|Lakers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/4
|Clippers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/7
|Jazz
|–
|Away
|–
|1/9
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
|1/11
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/14
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
|1/15
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|1/18
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|1/20
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/22
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|1/23
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
Suns Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/6
|76ers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/7
|Hornets
|–
|Away
|–
|1/9
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|1/11
|Jazz
|–
|Home
|–
|1/12
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/14
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/16
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|1/18
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
|1/20
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/22
|Nets
|–
|Away
|–
|1/25
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
