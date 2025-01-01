Hawks vs. Suns Tickets Available – Tuesday, Jan. 14 Published 5:25 am Wednesday, January 1, 2025

The Phoenix Suns (15-17), on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at State Farm Arena, go up against the Atlanta Hawks (18-15). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on AZFamily and FDSSE.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Hawks vs. Suns Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: AZFamily and FDSSE

AZFamily and FDSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks vs. Suns 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Suns 117.8 Points Avg. 112.2 118.8 Points Allowed Avg. 114 46.7% Field Goal % 46.7% 35.5% Three Point % 37.6%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young puts up 22 points per game while adding 12.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Jalen Johnson is responsible for 19.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from beyond the arc. He knocks down 2.8 shots from deep per game.

Atlanta’s blocks tend to come from Johnson, who collects 1.1 per game. Dyson Daniels is a primary source of steals for Atlanta, averaging 3.1 steals a contest.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Suns’ Top Players

Devin Booker scores 24.7 points per game and also tacks on 3.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest.

Mason Plumlee has per-game averages of 4.3 points, 1.8 assists and 6.2 rebounds this season.

Tyus Jones also contributes with 12.6 points, 6.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Royce O’Neale averages 2.5 made threes per game.

The Suns’ defensive efforts get a boost from Jones (one steal per game) and Kevin Durant (1.3 blocks per game).

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/3 Lakers – Away – 1/4 Clippers – Away – 1/7 Jazz – Away – 1/9 Suns – Away – 1/11 Rockets – Home – 1/14 Suns – Home – 1/15 Bulls – Away – 1/18 Celtics – Away – 1/20 Knicks – Away – 1/22 Pistons – Home – 1/23 Raptors – Home –

Go see the Hawks or Suns in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Suns Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/6 76ers – Away – 1/7 Hornets – Away – 1/9 Hawks – Home – 1/11 Jazz – Home – 1/12 Hornets – Home – 1/14 Hawks – Away – 1/16 Wizards – Away – 1/18 Pistons – Away – 1/20 Cavaliers – Away – 1/22 Nets – Away – 1/25 Wizards – Home –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id: