How to Watch the NBA Today, January 2 Published 11:19 pm Wednesday, January 1, 2025

On a Thursday NBA schedule that features six exciting games, the Los Angeles Clippers versus the Oklahoma City Thunder is one to watch in particular.

Info on live coverage of today’s NBA play is available for you.

Watch the NBA Today – January 2

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-BOS

TNT and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSIN

FDSSUN and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: YES and FDSWI

YES and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: FDSOK and FDSSC

FDSOK and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-PH

TNT and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA, KATU, and KUNP

SportsNet LA, KATU, and KUNP Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

