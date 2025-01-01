How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 1 Published 12:45 am Wednesday, January 1, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (18-15) aim to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (18-13) on January 1, 2025 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs on ALT and FDSSE.

Nuggets vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT, FDSSE

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is three% higher than the 47.1% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have made.

Denver has an 18-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Nuggets are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank fourth.

The Nuggets put up 120.5 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 118.8 the Hawks allow.

Denver is 17-4 when scoring more than 118.8 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46.7% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 47% the Nuggets’ opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta has compiled a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47% from the field.

The Hawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 10th.

The Hawks put up just 0.3 more points per game (117.8) than the Nuggets give up (117.5).

When it scores more than 117.5 points, Atlanta is 12-6.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are averaging 120.4 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are performing better on offense, averaging 120.6 points per contest.

In home games, Denver is surrendering 0.9 fewer points per game (117) than in away games (117.9).

At home, the Nuggets are making 2.9 more threes per game (13.3) than when playing on the road (10.4). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (41.2%) compared to in away games (35.3%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks put up 119.4 points per game, 3.2 more than on the road (116.2). On defense they allow 120.6 points per game at home, 3.7 more than on the road (116.9).

Atlanta is giving up more points at home (120.6 per game) than away (116.9).

The Hawks average 0.1 more assists per game at home (29.9) than on the road (29.8).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Vlatko Cancar Out Knee DaRon Holmes Out For Season Achilles Aaron Gordon Out Calf

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Larry Nance Jr. Out Hand Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Cody Zeller Out Personal Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Leg Trae Young Questionable Achilles Dyson Daniels Questionable Illness

