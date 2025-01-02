Anthony Davis Injury Status – Lakers vs. Hawks Injury Report January 3
Published 10:33 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025
Currently, the Atlanta Hawks (18-16) have six players on the injury report, including Trae Young, for their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers (18-14) at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, January 3 at 10:30 PM ET. The Lakers have five injured players, including Anthony Davis, for the matchup.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Email newsletter signup
In their last time out, the Lakers lost 122-110 to the Cavaliers on Tuesday. Austin Reaves’ team-leading 35 points paced the Lakers in the losing effort.
The Hawks’ last outing was a 139-120 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday. Young scored a team-leading 30 points for the Hawks in the loss.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Christian Wood
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|2
|0.5
|0.5
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|Gabe Vincent
|PG
|Out
|Oblique
|4.3
|1.3
|0.9
|Anthony Davis
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|26.1
|11.6
|3.5
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Larry Nance Jr.
|PF
|Out
|Hand
|9.5
|4.3
|1.6
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Questionable
|Personal
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|19.9
|10.2
|5.4
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Questionable
|Leg
|11.3
|3.1
|2.2
|Trae Young
|PG
|Questionable
|Hand
|22.3
|3.6
|12
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.
Lakers vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Lakers vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Lakers
|-3.5
|231.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.