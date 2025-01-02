Anthony Davis Injury Status – Lakers vs. Hawks Injury Report January 3 Published 10:33 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025

Currently, the Atlanta Hawks (18-16) have six players on the injury report, including Trae Young, for their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers (18-14) at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, January 3 at 10:30 PM ET. The Lakers have five injured players, including Anthony Davis, for the matchup.

In their last time out, the Lakers lost 122-110 to the Cavaliers on Tuesday. Austin Reaves’ team-leading 35 points paced the Lakers in the losing effort.

The Hawks’ last outing was a 139-120 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday. Young scored a team-leading 30 points for the Hawks in the loss.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Christian Wood PF Out Knee Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Out Hamstring 2 0.5 0.5 Jarred Vanderbilt PF Out Knee Gabe Vincent PG Out Oblique 4.3 1.3 0.9 Anthony Davis PF Out Ankle 26.1 11.6 3.5

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Hand 9.5 4.3 1.6 Cody Zeller C Questionable Personal Jalen Johnson SF Questionable Shoulder 19.9 10.2 5.4 Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Leg 11.3 3.1 2.2 Trae Young PG Questionable Hand 22.3 3.6 12

Lakers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Lakers vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -3.5 231.5

