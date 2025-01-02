Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, January 3
Published 3:23 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025
The Nevada Wolf Pack versus the New Mexico Lobos is one of many solid options on Friday in college basketball play — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available in this article.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Nevada +5.5 vs. New Mexico
- Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at New Mexico Lobos
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: January 3
- Computer Projection: New Mexico by 0.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: New Mexico (-5.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Saint Peter’s -2.5 vs. Quinnipiac
- Matchup: Quinnipiac Bobcats at Saint Peter’s Peacocks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 3
- Computer Projection: Saint Peter’s by 7.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Peter’s (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Saint Joseph’s (PA) +1.5 vs. Saint Louis
- Matchup: Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks at Saint Louis Billikens
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 3
- Computer Projection: Saint Joseph’s (PA) by 3.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Louis (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Saint Francis (PA) +6.5 vs. Cent. Conn. St.
- Matchup: Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 3
- Computer Projection: Cent. Conn. St. by 2.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cent. Conn. St. (-6.5)
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
ATS Pick: Merrimack -7.5 vs. Fairfield
- Matchup: Fairfield Stags at Merrimack Warriors
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: January 3
- Computer Projection: Merrimack by 11.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Merrimack (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Bowling Green +6.5 vs. Akron
- Matchup: Akron Zips at Bowling Green Falcons
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 3
- Computer Projection: Akron by 3.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Akron (-6.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Marist +1.5 vs. Iona
- Matchup: Marist Red Foxes at Iona Gaels
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 3
- Computer Projection: Marist by 1.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Iona (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Iowa +5.5 vs. Wisconsin
- Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 3
- Computer Projection: Wisconsin by 3.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wisconsin (-5.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Manhattan +3.5 vs. Siena
- Matchup: Manhattan Jaspers at Siena Saints
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 3
- Computer Projection: Siena by 1.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Siena (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Stonehill -2.5 vs. Mercyhurst
- Matchup: Stonehill Skyhawks at Mercyhurst Lakers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 3
- Computer Projection: Stonehill by 3.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Stonehill (-2.5)
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
