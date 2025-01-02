Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, January 3

Published 3:23 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nevada Wolf Pack versus the New Mexico Lobos is one of many solid options on Friday in college basketball play — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available in this article.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

ATS Pick: Nevada +5.5 vs. New Mexico

  • Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at New Mexico Lobos
  • Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 3
  • Computer Projection: New Mexico by 0.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: New Mexico (-5.5)
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: Saint Peter’s -2.5 vs. Quinnipiac

  • Matchup: Quinnipiac Bobcats at Saint Peter’s Peacocks
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 3
  • Computer Projection: Saint Peter’s by 7.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Saint Peter’s (-2.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Saint Joseph’s (PA) +1.5 vs. Saint Louis

  • Matchup: Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks at Saint Louis Billikens
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 3
  • Computer Projection: Saint Joseph’s (PA) by 3.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Saint Louis (-1.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: Saint Francis (PA) +6.5 vs. Cent. Conn. St.

  • Matchup: Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 3
  • Computer Projection: Cent. Conn. St. by 2.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Cent. Conn. St. (-6.5)
  • TV Channel: NEC Front Row

ATS Pick: Merrimack -7.5 vs. Fairfield

  • Matchup: Fairfield Stags at Merrimack Warriors
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 3
  • Computer Projection: Merrimack by 11.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Merrimack (-7.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

ATS Pick: Bowling Green +6.5 vs. Akron

  • Matchup: Akron Zips at Bowling Green Falcons
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 3
  • Computer Projection: Akron by 3.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Akron (-6.5)
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: Marist +1.5 vs. Iona

  • Matchup: Marist Red Foxes at Iona Gaels
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 3
  • Computer Projection: Marist by 1.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Iona (-1.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Iowa +5.5 vs. Wisconsin

  • Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 3
  • Computer Projection: Wisconsin by 3.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Wisconsin (-5.5)
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: Manhattan +3.5 vs. Siena

  • Matchup: Manhattan Jaspers at Siena Saints
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 3
  • Computer Projection: Siena by 1.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Siena (-3.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Stonehill -2.5 vs. Mercyhurst

  • Matchup: Stonehill Skyhawks at Mercyhurst Lakers
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 3
  • Computer Projection: Stonehill by 3.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Stonehill (-2.5)
  • TV Channel: NEC Front Row

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

