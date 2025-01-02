How to Watch Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 2 Published 9:16 am Thursday, January 2, 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers (12-0) hope to extend a three-game road winning streak when visiting the Texas A&M Aggies (7-5) on Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET.

If you want to watch this game, it can be found on SEC Network +.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

Offensively the Aggies are the 146th-ranked squad in the nation (68.3 points per game). On defense they are 136th (61.1 points conceded per game).

Tennessee ranks seventh-best in the nation by averaging 40.8 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 96th in college basketball (29.4 allowed per contest).

This season the Aggies are ranked 132nd in college basketball in assists at 14.3 per game.

With 25.3 forced turnovers per game, Tennessee is third-best in college basketball. It ranks 85th in college basketball by averaging 14.1 turnovers per contest.

The Aggies make 4.0 3-pointers per game and shoot 25.3% from beyond the arc, ranking 329th and 329th, respectively, in college basketball.

So far this season, Tennessee is ceding 4.8 threes per game (55th-ranked in college basketball) and is allowing opponents to shoot 26.3% (50th-ranked) from three-point land.

The Aggies take 27.3% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 72.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 15.7% of the Aggies’ baskets are 3-pointers, and 84.3% are 2-pointers.

Texas A&M 2024-25 Stats

Texas A&M is 36th in the country in rebounds per game (37.7) and 70th in rebounds conceded (28.6).

With 14.3 assists per game, the Aggies are 132nd in college basketball.

In 2024-25, Texas A&M is 220th in the nation in turnovers committed (16.8 per game) and 296th in turnovers forced (14.0).

With 4.0 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 25.3% from beyond the arc, the Aggies are 329th and 329th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 5.8 3-pointers per game and conceding 28.4% from downtown, Texas A&M is 157th and 113th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

In 2024-25, the Aggies have attempted 27.3% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 72.7% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 15.7% of the Aggies’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 84.3% have been 2-pointers.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 12 18.1 5.5 3.4 3.3 0.8 1.2 Ruby Whitehorn 12 12.8 5.5 1.7 1.3 0.3 0.9 Samara Spencer 12 12.2 3.3 5.3 1.1 0.2 2.6 Lazaria Spearman 12 11.4 5.8 0.8 1.3 0.5 0.7 Jewel Spear 10 10.9 2.6 1.6 1.3 0.3 2.3

Texas A&M’s Top Players

Aggies Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Aicha Coulibaly 12 12.1 5.3 2.3 1.1 1.1 0.4 Sahara Jones 12 11.3 6.8 1.9 0.5 0.5 0.4 Jada Malone 12 10.5 5.4 0.5 0.7 0.4 0.0 Lauren Ware 11 6.4 7.2 1.5 0.5 2.1 0.0 Kyndall Hunter 12 6.3 1.8 1.2 0.8 0.1 1.0

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

January 2 at Texas A&M at 8:00 PM ET

January 5 vs. Oklahoma at 3:00 PM ET

January 9 vs. LSU at 6:30 PM ET

January 12 at Arkansas at 1:00 PM ET

January 16 vs. Mississippi State at 7:00 PM ET

January 19 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET

Texas A&M’s Upcoming Schedule

January 2 vs. Tennessee at 8:00 PM ET

January 5 vs. Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET

January 9 at South Carolina at 5:00 PM ET

January 12 at Oklahoma at 5:00 PM ET

January 16 vs. Georgia at 8:00 PM ET

January 23 vs. Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET

