How to Watch Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 2
Published 9:16 am Thursday, January 2, 2025
The Tennessee Volunteers (12-0) hope to extend a three-game road winning streak when visiting the Texas A&M Aggies (7-5) on Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET.
If you want to watch this game, it can be found on SEC Network +.
Email newsletter signup
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +
Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Tennessee 2024-25 Stats
- Offensively the Aggies are the 146th-ranked squad in the nation (68.3 points per game). On defense they are 136th (61.1 points conceded per game).
- Tennessee ranks seventh-best in the nation by averaging 40.8 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 96th in college basketball (29.4 allowed per contest).
- This season the Aggies are ranked 132nd in college basketball in assists at 14.3 per game.
- With 25.3 forced turnovers per game, Tennessee is third-best in college basketball. It ranks 85th in college basketball by averaging 14.1 turnovers per contest.
- The Aggies make 4.0 3-pointers per game and shoot 25.3% from beyond the arc, ranking 329th and 329th, respectively, in college basketball.
- So far this season, Tennessee is ceding 4.8 threes per game (55th-ranked in college basketball) and is allowing opponents to shoot 26.3% (50th-ranked) from three-point land.
- The Aggies take 27.3% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 72.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 15.7% of the Aggies’ baskets are 3-pointers, and 84.3% are 2-pointers.
Texas A&M 2024-25 Stats
- Offensively the Aggies are the 146th-ranked team in the country (68.3 points per game). On defense they are 136th (61.1 points conceded per game).
- Texas A&M is 36th in the country in rebounds per game (37.7) and 70th in rebounds conceded (28.6).
- With 14.3 assists per game, the Aggies are 132nd in college basketball.
- In 2024-25, Texas A&M is 220th in the nation in turnovers committed (16.8 per game) and 296th in turnovers forced (14.0).
- With 4.0 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 25.3% from beyond the arc, the Aggies are 329th and 329th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.
- Giving up 5.8 3-pointers per game and conceding 28.4% from downtown, Texas A&M is 157th and 113th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.
- In 2024-25, the Aggies have attempted 27.3% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 72.7% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 15.7% of the Aggies’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 84.3% have been 2-pointers.
Catch women’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.
Tennessee’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Talaysia Cooper
|12
|18.1
|5.5
|3.4
|3.3
|0.8
|1.2
|Ruby Whitehorn
|12
|12.8
|5.5
|1.7
|1.3
|0.3
|0.9
|Samara Spencer
|12
|12.2
|3.3
|5.3
|1.1
|0.2
|2.6
|Lazaria Spearman
|12
|11.4
|5.8
|0.8
|1.3
|0.5
|0.7
|Jewel Spear
|10
|10.9
|2.6
|1.6
|1.3
|0.3
|2.3
Texas A&M’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Aicha Coulibaly
|12
|12.1
|5.3
|2.3
|1.1
|1.1
|0.4
|Sahara Jones
|12
|11.3
|6.8
|1.9
|0.5
|0.5
|0.4
|Jada Malone
|12
|10.5
|5.4
|0.5
|0.7
|0.4
|0.0
|Lauren Ware
|11
|6.4
|7.2
|1.5
|0.5
|2.1
|0.0
|Kyndall Hunter
|12
|6.3
|1.8
|1.2
|0.8
|0.1
|1.0
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule
- January 2 at Texas A&M at 8:00 PM ET
- January 5 vs. Oklahoma at 3:00 PM ET
- January 9 vs. LSU at 6:30 PM ET
- January 12 at Arkansas at 1:00 PM ET
- January 16 vs. Mississippi State at 7:00 PM ET
- January 19 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET
Texas A&M’s Upcoming Schedule
- January 2 vs. Tennessee at 8:00 PM ET
- January 5 vs. Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET
- January 9 at South Carolina at 5:00 PM ET
- January 12 at Oklahoma at 5:00 PM ET
- January 16 vs. Georgia at 8:00 PM ET
- January 23 vs. Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET
Start watching women’s hoops LIVE with Fubo!