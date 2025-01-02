How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 2
Published 5:24 am Thursday, January 2, 2025
Ranked teams are on Thursday’s college basketball schedule in 11 games, including the Texas Longhorns playing the Oklahoma Sooners.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Florida Gators at No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Syracuse Orange at No. 13 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 8 Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
No. 14 Duke Blue Devils at Boston College Eagles
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 20 California Golden Bears at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers at Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 6 LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5 Texas Longhorns at No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
id: