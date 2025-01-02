January 2 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:14 am Thursday, January 2, 2025
In one of the many exciting matchups on the NHL schedule on Thursday, the Minnesota Wild and the Washington Capitals take the ice at Capital One Arena.
Here you can find information on how to watch all of Thursday’s NHL action.
How to Watch January 2 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Minnesota Wild @ Washington Capitals
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Detroit Red Wings @ Columbus Blue Jackets
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Carolina Hurricanes @ Florida Panthers
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Boston Bruins @ New York Rangers
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Toronto Maple Leafs @ New York Islanders
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Ottawa Senators @ Dallas Stars
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Anaheim Ducks @ Winnipeg Jets
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Utah Hockey Club @ Calgary Flames
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Buffalo Sabres @ Colorado Avalanche
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Vancouver Canucks @ Seattle Kraken
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Philadelphia Flyers @ Vegas Golden Knights
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Tampa Bay Lightning @ San Jose Sharks
|10:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
