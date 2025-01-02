January 2 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:14 am Thursday, January 2, 2025

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NHL schedule on Thursday, the Minnesota Wild and the Washington Capitals take the ice at Capital One Arena.

Here you can find information on how to watch all of Thursday’s NHL action.

How to Watch January 2 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Minnesota Wild @ Washington Capitals 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Detroit Red Wings @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Carolina Hurricanes @ Florida Panthers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Boston Bruins @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Toronto Maple Leafs @ New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Ottawa Senators @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ Winnipeg Jets 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ Calgary Flames 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Buffalo Sabres @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ Seattle Kraken 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Philadelphia Flyers @ Vegas Golden Knights 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Tampa Bay Lightning @ San Jose Sharks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

