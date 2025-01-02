NBA Best Bets: Lakers vs. Hawks Picks for January 3 Published 10:33 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (18-16) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Lakers (18-14) at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, January 3, 2025. The game starts at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE.

If you want to make an informed wager on Friday’s game, discover the best bets available below (according to our computer predictions).

Lakers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Lakers vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 3.5)

Los Angeles’ record against the spread is 15-17-0.

Atlanta is 15-19-0 against the spread this season.

The Lakers’ ATS record as 3.5-point favorites or more is 3-9.

The Hawks’ ATS record as 3.5-point underdogs or more is 8-6.

Pick OU:

Over (231.5)





Lakers games this season have featured more combined points than this contest’s total of 231.5 points 12 times.

The Hawks have combined with their opponent to score more than 231.5 points in 23 of 34 games this season.

The average total in Los Angeles’ matchups this year is 227, 4.5 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Atlanta’s average game total this season has been 234.5, three more points than this matchup’s over/under.

The Lakers are the 21st-highest scoring team in the league this year. The Hawks have scored the fifth-most points.

This matchup features the league’s 28th-ranked (Hawks) and 13th-ranked (Lakers) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Lakers (-175)

This season, the Lakers have won 11 out of the 15 games, or 73.3%, in which they’ve been favored.

The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (55%) in those games.

This season, Los Angeles has won eight of its 11 games, or 72.7%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

This season, Atlanta has come away with a win six times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 63.6% chance to win.

