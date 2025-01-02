NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 3

Published 10:17 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025

By Data Skrive

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 3

Today’s NBA slate should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among the contests is the Orlando Magic taking on the Toronto Raptors.

Read our betting preview below for a breakdown of all the important matchups in the NBA today.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 3

Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets

  • Spread: Pistons -5.5
  • Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 8.2 points)
  • Total: 216.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (222.8 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic

  • Spread: Magic -1.5
  • Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 4.8 points)
  • Total: 216.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (220 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks

  • Spread: Thunder -4.5
  • Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 6.8 points)
  • Total: 221.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (222.5 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and FDSOK
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards

  • Spread: Pelicans -6.5
  • Spread Pick: Pelicans (Projected to win by 2.3 points)
  • Total: 232.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (227.7 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and MNMT

Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics

  • Spread: Celtics -2.5
  • Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 0.8 points)
  • Total: 221.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (223.9 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-BOS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Spread: Cavaliers -6.5
  • Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 2.6 points)
  • Total: 231.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (230.4 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • TV Channel: KFAA and FDSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Spread: Nuggets -7.5
  • Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 7.6 points)
  • Total: 235.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (230.6 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Spread: Kings -4.5
  • Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 4 points)
  • Total: 238.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (232.8 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Spread: Lakers -3.5
  • Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 3 points)
  • Total: 231.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (231.8 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Predictions

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, January 3

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, January 3

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Thursday, January 2

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, January 2

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 2

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 2

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, January 2

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, January 2

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup