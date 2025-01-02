NFL Week 18 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks

Published 5:21 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025

By Data Skrive

If you’re looking for the best bet to make among the 16 NFL matchups in Week 18, we’re going with the Eagles at -3 in terms of the point spreads. Don’t stop there, though — continue reading, because we have plenty more tips, which you could take advantage of in a parlay.

Take advantage of our predictions to make your NFL picks this week.

Best Week 18 Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

MIA-NYJ | CIN-PIT | HOU-TEN | BUF-NE | NYG-PHI

Pick: Dolphins -1 vs. Jets

  • Matchup: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Dolphins by 1.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Dolphins -1
  • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Date: Jan. 5
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Steelers +1.5 vs. Bengals

  • Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 5.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Bengals -1.5
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Date: Jan. 4
  • TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texans +1.5 vs. Titans

  • Matchup: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Texans by 8.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Titans -1.5
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Date: Jan. 5
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Bills -2.5 vs. Patriots

  • Matchup: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 20.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Bills -2.5
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Date: Jan. 5
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Eagles -3 vs. Giants

  • Matchup: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 26.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Eagles -3
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Date: Jan. 5
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Make smart decisions.

Best Week 18 Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Under 56.5 – Vikings vs. Lions

Over 40 – Chiefs vs. Broncos

Over 39 – Seahawks vs. Rams

Over 41 – Bears vs. Packers

Over 43.5 – Saints vs. Buccaneers



