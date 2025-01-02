NFL Week 18 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks
Published 5:21 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025
If you’re looking for the best bet to make among the 16 NFL matchups in Week 18, we’re going with the Eagles at -3 in terms of the point spreads. Don’t stop there, though — continue reading, because we have plenty more tips, which you could take advantage of in a parlay.
Best Week 18 Spread Bets
MIA-NYJ | CIN-PIT | HOU-TEN | BUF-NE | NYG-PHI
Pick: Dolphins -1 vs. Jets
- Matchup: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
- Projected Winner & Margin: Dolphins by 1.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Dolphins -1
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 5
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Steelers +1.5 vs. Bengals
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 5.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bengals -1.5
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 4
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Texans +1.5 vs. Titans
- Matchup: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
- Projected Winner & Margin: Texans by 8.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Titans -1.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 5
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Bills -2.5 vs. Patriots
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
- Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 20.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bills -2.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 5
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Eagles -3 vs. Giants
- Matchup: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
- Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 26.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Eagles -3
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 5
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Week 18 Total Bets
Under 56.5 – Vikings vs. Lions
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
- Projected Total: 49.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 5
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 40 – Chiefs vs. Broncos
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
- Projected Total: 42.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 5
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 39 – Seahawks vs. Rams
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
- Projected Total: 43.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 5
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 41 – Bears vs. Packers
- Matchup: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
- Projected Total: 43.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 5
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 43.5 – Saints vs. Buccaneers
- Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Projected Total: 47.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 5
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
