Tennessee vs. Georgia Basketball Tickets – Wednesday, January 15
Published 4:03 am Thursday, January 2, 2025
Wednesday’s SEC slate includes the Tennessee Volunteers (13-0, 0-0 SEC) versus the Georgia Bulldogs (12-1, 0-0 SEC), at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Tennessee vs. Georgia Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
Tennessee vs. Georgia 2024-25 Stats
|Tennessee
|Stat
|Georgia
|80.1
|Points For
|82.6
|56.2
|Points Against
|64.2
|48.9%
|Field Goal %
|50.7%
|34.7%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|38.5%
|35.5%
|Three Point %
|35.7%
|24.6%
|Opponent Three Point %
|28.0%
Tennessee’s Top Players
- The Volunteers scoring leader is Chaz Lanier, who averages 19.6 points per game.
- Zakai Zeigler leads Tennessee with 8.1 assists per game and Igor Milicic Jr. paces the team with 8.2 rebounds per contest.
- The Volunteers are led by Lanier from long distance. He knocks down 3.9 shots from deep per game.
- Jahmai Mashack leads the team with 2.4 steals per game. Felix Okpara collects 1.4 blocks a contest to pace Tennessee.
Georgia’s Top Players
- Asa Newell holds the top Bulldogs spot in two categories: scoring (15.5 points per game) and rebounding (6.3 rebounds per game).
- The Georgia leader in assists is Tyrin Lawrence with 3.3 assists per game.
- Dakota Leffew makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, cashing in 2.6 treys per game.
- Nobody on Georgia grabs more steals than Silas Demary Jr. (1.8 per game) or blocks more shots than Somto Cyril (2.0 per game).
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/4/2025
|Arkansas
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/7/2025
|@ Florida
|–
Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/11/2025
|@ Texas
|–
Moody Center
|1/15/2025
|Georgia
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/18/2025
|@ Vanderbilt
|–
Memorial Gymnasium
|1/21/2025
|Mississippi State
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/4/2025
|@ Ole Miss
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/7/2025
|Kentucky
|–
Stegeman Coliseum
|1/11/2025
|Oklahoma
|–
Stegeman Coliseum
|1/15/2025
|@ Tennessee
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/18/2025
|Auburn
|–
Stegeman Coliseum
|1/22/2025
|@ Arkansas
|–
Bud Walton Arena
