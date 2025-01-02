Titans vs. Texans: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 18 Published 2:45 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025

The Tennessee Titans (3-13) are small, 1.5-point favorites as they look to stop their five-game losing streak in a matchup against the Houston Texans (9-7) on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at Nissan Stadium. This contest has a listed total of 36.5 points.

As the Titans prepare for this matchup against the Texans, take a look at their betting insights and trends.

Titans vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Houston Game Info

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Texans Betting Insights

Tennessee has covered the spread just twice in 16 opportunities this season.

The Titans have no wins ATS (0-4) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Nine of Tennessee’s 16 games with a set total have hit the over (56.2%).

Houston is 6-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Texans have won twice ATS (2-3) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Of 16 Houston games so far this season, six have gone over the total.

