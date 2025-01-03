Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, January 4
Published 7:22 pm Friday, January 3, 2025
Saturday’s college basketball slate features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Syracuse Orange and the Florida State Seminoles, and you’ll find our best bets against the spread for 10 games here.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Florida State -6.5 vs. Syracuse
- Matchup: Syracuse Orange at Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 4
- Computer Projection: Florida State by 12.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida State (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Loyola Marymount +16.5 vs. Gonzaga
- Matchup: Gonzaga Bulldogs at Loyola Marymount Lions
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 4
- Computer Projection: Gonzaga by 11.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-16.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: San Diego State +2.5 vs. Boise State
- Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs at Boise State Broncos
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: January 4
- Computer Projection: San Diego State by 2.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Boise State (-2.5)
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: DePaul +9.5 vs. Villanova
- Matchup: DePaul Blue Demons at Villanova Wildcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: January 4
- Computer Projection: Villanova by 5.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Villanova (-9.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Rice -4.5 vs. Charlotte
- Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Rice Owls
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 4
- Computer Projection: Rice by 8.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Rice (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Tulsa +11.5 vs. UAB
- Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at UAB Blazers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 4
- Computer Projection: UAB by 7.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UAB (-11.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Cal +15.5 vs. Clemson
- Matchup: California Golden Bears at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: January 4
- Computer Projection: Clemson by 12.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Clemson (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Central Michigan +3.5 vs. Ohio
- Matchup: Ohio Bobcats at Central Michigan Chippewas
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 4
- Computer Projection: Central Michigan by 0.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ohio (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Arizona +2.5 vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: January 4
- Computer Projection: Arizona by 0.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cincinnati (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Baylor +8.5 vs. Iowa State
- Matchup: Baylor Bears at Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 4
- Computer Projection: Iowa State by 5.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Iowa State (-8.5)
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
