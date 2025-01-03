Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Texans Game – Week 18 Published 5:38 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

The Tennessee Titans (3-13) host the Houston Texans (9-7) on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at Nissan Stadium and will attempt to break a five-game losing streak. Check out the best bets.

Titans vs. Texans Matchup Info

Best Moneyline Bet

The model line is much more favorable to the Texans compared to the BetMGM line, a 9.7 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday’s game outright. Put your money on the Texans.

The Titans have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 54.5%.

The Titans have a 1-3 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

Tennessee has gone 1-3 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (25%).

The Texans have been listed as the underdog five times this season and have failed to win any of those games.

Houston has been at least a +100 moneyline underdog five times this season, but lost all of those games.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texans (+1.5)

Texans (+1.5) The Titans are 2-14-0 against the spread this season.

Tennessee has not covered a spread (0-4) when it is at least a 1.5-point favorite.

The Texans have covered the spread in a matchup six times this year (6-9-1).

Houston has an ATS record of 2-3 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (37)

Over (37) These two teams average 40.4 points per game combined (including the postseason), 3.4 more than the total of 37.

The Titans and the Texans have seen their opponents average a combined 12.7 more points per game than the over/under of 37 set in this matchup.

Nine of the Titans’ 16 games with a set total have hit the over (56.2%).

Five of the Texans’ 16 games with a set total have hit the over (31.2%).

