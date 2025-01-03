Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3 Published 5:25 am Friday, January 3, 2025

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Skjei intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

Skjei’s plus-minus is -4, in 21:35 per game on the ice.

Skjei has gotten at least one point in 10 games, with 12 points in total.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Skjei averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.8%.

He has gone over his points prop bet in eight games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 32 opportunities).

Through 38 games played this season, he has put up 12 points, with a pair of multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

The Canucks have given up 117 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 17th in league play in goals against.

The team’s -2 goal differential ranks 15th in the league.

The Canucks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 38 Games 1 12 Points 1 3 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

