Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3
Published 5:25 am Friday, January 3, 2025
Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Skjei intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)
Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- Skjei’s plus-minus is -4, in 21:35 per game on the ice.
- Skjei has gotten at least one point in 10 games, with 12 points in total.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- Skjei averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.8%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in eight games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 32 opportunities).
- Through 38 games played this season, he has put up 12 points, with a pair of multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Canucks Defensive Insights
- The Canucks have given up 117 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 17th in league play in goals against.
- The team’s -2 goal differential ranks 15th in the league.
- The Canucks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Skjei vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|38
|Games
|1
|12
|Points
|1
|3
|Goals
|0
|9
|Assists
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: