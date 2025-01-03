Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3

Published 5:25 am Friday, January 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 3

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Skjei intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • Skjei’s plus-minus is -4, in 21:35 per game on the ice.
  • Skjei has gotten at least one point in 10 games, with 12 points in total.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • Skjei averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.8%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in eight games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 32 opportunities).
  • Through 38 games played this season, he has put up 12 points, with a pair of multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • The Canucks have given up 117 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 17th in league play in goals against.
  • The team’s -2 goal differential ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Canucks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Skjei vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
38 Games 1
12 Points 1
3 Goals 0
9 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 3

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 3

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 3

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 3

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup