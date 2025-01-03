Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks on January 3
Published 5:39 am Friday, January 3, 2025
Jonathan Marchessault and Conor Garland will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Nashville Predators face the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Friday, January 3 at 10:00 PM ET.
Predators vs. Canucks Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 3
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-128)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|38
|9
|21
|30
|Jonathan Marchessault
|38
|14
|13
|27
|Roman Josi
|34
|7
|17
|24
|Steven Stamkos
|38
|11
|12
|23
|Ryan O’Reilly
|35
|9
|13
|22
|Canucks Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Quinn Hughes
|34
|8
|34
|42
|Conor Garland
|37
|10
|18
|28
|Elias Pettersson
|34
|10
|18
|28
|Jake DeBrusk
|37
|16
|12
|28
|Brock Boeser
|30
|14
|11
|25
Predators vs. Canucks Stat Comparison
- The Predators offense’s 91 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 32nd in the league.
- Nashville ranks 21st in total goals against, allowing 3.2 goals per game (122 total) in league play.
- The Predators’ 18.69% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 20th in the NHL.
- The Canucks have scored 115 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in the NHL.
- Vancouver’s 117 total goals given up (3.2 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.
- The Canucks’ power-play conversion rate (23.08%) ranks 12th in the league.
