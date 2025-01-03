College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 4 Published 7:44 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

Saturday’s SEC college basketball schedule includes top teams in play. Among those games is the Arkansas Razorbacks taking on the Tennessee Volunteers, and we have picks against the spread in this article for all the matchups.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Florida +3 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Florida Gators at Kentucky Wildcats

Florida Gators at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 2.3 points

Kentucky by 2.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Kentucky -3

Kentucky -3 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Date: January 4

January 4 TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Georgia +5.5 vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels

Georgia Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 4.2 points

Ole Miss by 4.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Ole Miss -5.5

Ole Miss -5.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: January 4

January 4 TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Arkansas +11.5 vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Tennessee Volunteers

Arkansas Razorbacks at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 9.6 points

Tennessee by 9.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tennessee -11.5

Tennessee -11.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: January 4

January 4 TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Mississippi State -10.5 vs. South Carolina

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Mississippi State Bulldogs

South Carolina Gamecocks at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 10.5 points

Mississippi State by 10.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Mississippi State -10.5

Mississippi State -10.5 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: January 4

January 4 TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Missouri +17.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Auburn Tigers

Missouri Tigers at Auburn Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 15.1 points

Auburn by 15.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Auburn -17.5

Auburn -17.5 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: January 4

January 4 TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Vanderbilt +1.5 vs. LSU

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at LSU Tigers

Vanderbilt Commodores at LSU Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: LSU by 0.5 points

LSU by 0.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: LSU -1.5

LSU -1.5 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Date: January 4

January 4 TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Oklahoma +10.5 vs. Alabama

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Alabama Crimson Tide

Oklahoma Sooners at Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 8.5 points

Alabama by 8.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Alabama -10.5

Alabama -10.5 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: January 4

January 4 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texas +6.5 vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Texas A&M Aggies

Texas Longhorns at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 6.1 points

Texas A&M by 6.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas A&M -6.5

Texas A&M -6.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: January 4

January 4 TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

