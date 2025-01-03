College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 4
Published 7:44 pm Friday, January 3, 2025
Saturday’s SEC college basketball schedule includes top teams in play. Among those games is the Arkansas Razorbacks taking on the Tennessee Volunteers, and we have picks against the spread in this article for all the matchups.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Florida +3 vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Florida Gators at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 2.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kentucky -3
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: January 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Georgia +5.5 vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 4.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ole Miss -5.5
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: January 4
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Arkansas +11.5 vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 9.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tennessee -11.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: January 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Mississippi State -10.5 vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 10.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Mississippi State -10.5
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 4
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Missouri +17.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Auburn Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 15.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Auburn -17.5
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: January 4
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Vanderbilt +1.5 vs. LSU
- Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at LSU Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: LSU by 0.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: LSU -1.5
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Date: January 4
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Oklahoma +10.5 vs. Alabama
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 8.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama -10.5
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 4
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Texas +6.5 vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 6.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas A&M -6.5
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 4
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.