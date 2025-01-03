Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3

Published 5:25 am Friday, January 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 3

The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, will be on the ice Friday at 10:00 PM ET, facing the Vancouver Canucks. Prop bets for Forsberg are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • In 38 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus of -11, and is averaging 18:52 on the ice.
  • Forsberg has gotten at least one point in 21 games, with 30 points in total.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
  • He has a 7% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.
  • In 13 of the 38 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • Through 38 games, he has 30 points, with eight multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Canucks are allowing 117 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.
  • The team has the 15th-ranked goal differential in the league at -2.
  • The Canucks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
38 Games 1
30 Points 2
9 Goals 0
21 Assists 2

