Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3
Published 5:25 am Friday, January 3, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, will be on the ice Friday at 10:00 PM ET, facing the Vancouver Canucks. Prop bets for Forsberg are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- In 38 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus of -11, and is averaging 18:52 on the ice.
- Forsberg has gotten at least one point in 21 games, with 30 points in total.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
- He has a 7% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.
- In 13 of the 38 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- Through 38 games, he has 30 points, with eight multi-point games.
Canucks Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Canucks are allowing 117 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.
- The team has the 15th-ranked goal differential in the league at -2.
- The Canucks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|38
|Games
|1
|30
|Points
|2
|9
|Goals
|0
|21
|Assists
|2
