Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3 Published 5:25 am Friday, January 3, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, will be on the ice Friday at 10:00 PM ET, facing the Vancouver Canucks. Prop bets for Forsberg are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 38 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus of -11, and is averaging 18:52 on the ice.

Forsberg has gotten at least one point in 21 games, with 30 points in total.

He has three goals on the power play, and also seven assists.

He has a 7% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.

In 13 of the 38 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

Through 38 games, he has 30 points, with eight multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Canucks are allowing 117 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.

The team has the 15th-ranked goal differential in the league at -2.

The Canucks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 38 Games 1 30 Points 2 9 Goals 0 21 Assists 2

