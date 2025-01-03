Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3

Published 5:25 am Friday, January 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, face the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • In 37 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:07 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -15.
  • He has picked up at least one point in 12 games, and has 14 points in all.
  • Nyquist has no points on the power play.
  • Nyquist averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13%.
  • In 11 of the 36 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 37 games, he has 14 points, with two multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • The Canucks have allowed 117 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 17th in NHL play in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of -2, the team is 15th in the league.
  • The Canucks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
37 Games 1
14 Points 1
6 Goals 1
8 Assists 0

