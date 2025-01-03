Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3
The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, face the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- In 37 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:07 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -15.
- He has picked up at least one point in 12 games, and has 14 points in all.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- Nyquist averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13%.
- In 11 of the 36 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 37 games, he has 14 points, with two multi-point games.
Canucks Defensive Insights
- The Canucks have allowed 117 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 17th in NHL play in goals against.
- With a goal differential of -2, the team is 15th in the league.
- The Canucks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|37
|Games
|1
|14
|Points
|1
|6
|Goals
|1
|8
|Assists
|0
