Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3 Published 5:25 am Friday, January 3, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, face the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 37 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:07 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -15.

He has picked up at least one point in 12 games, and has 14 points in all.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

Nyquist averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13%.

In 11 of the 36 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 37 games, he has 14 points, with two multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

The Canucks have allowed 117 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 17th in NHL play in goals against.

With a goal differential of -2, the team is 15th in the league.

The Canucks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 37 Games 1 14 Points 1 6 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

