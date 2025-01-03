How to Watch the NBA Today, January 4 Published 8:17 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

On a Saturday NBA schedule that features nine compelling contests, the Memphis Grizzlies against the Golden State Warriors is one to watch in particular.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got what you need to know about today’s NBA action here. Check out the links below.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – January 4

Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and NBCS-PH

YES and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSIN

AZFamily and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSN

FDSDET and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSWI

KATU, KUNP, and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: ALT2 and FDSSW

ALT2 and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: MSG, CHSN, and NBA TV

MSG, CHSN, and NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSUN

KJZZ and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSE

NBCS-BA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSC, and FDSSE

NBA TV, FDSSC, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: