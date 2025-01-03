How to Watch the NBA Today, January 4
Published 8:17 pm Friday, January 3, 2025
On a Saturday NBA schedule that features nine compelling contests, the Memphis Grizzlies against the Golden State Warriors is one to watch in particular.
In terms of live coverage, we’ve got what you need to know about today’s NBA action here. Check out the links below.
Watch the NBA Today – January 4
Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: ALT2 and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: MSG, CHSN, and NBA TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSC, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
