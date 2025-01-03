How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, January 3 Published 8:15 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

The Friday college basketball slate includes two games featuring a ranked team on the court. Among those games is the Michigan State Spartans playing the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 18 Michigan State Spartans at Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: MyNetworkTV

MyNetworkTV Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Creighton Bluejays at No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

