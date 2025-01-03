How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 4 Published 8:15 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

Top-25 teams will take the court in 13 games on Saturday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Florida Gators squaring off against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 6 Florida Gators at No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 17 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 25 Baylor Bears at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BYU Cougars at No. 14 Houston Cougars

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 15 UCLA Bruins at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4 Duke Blue Devils at SMU Mustangs

Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV channel: CW

CW Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arizona Wildcats at No. 16 Cincinnati Bearcats

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Missouri Tigers at No. 2 Auburn Tigers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas Longhorns at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Loyola Marymount Lions

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: MyNetworkTV

MyNetworkTV Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

