How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 4
Published 8:15 pm Friday, January 3, 2025
Top-25 teams will take the court in 13 games on Saturday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Florida Gators squaring off against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 6 Florida Gators at No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Georgia Bulldogs at No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 17 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 25 Baylor Bears at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
BYU Cougars at No. 14 Houston Cougars
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 15 UCLA Bruins at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4 Duke Blue Devils at SMU Mustangs
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV channel: CW
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arizona Wildcats at No. 16 Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Missouri Tigers at No. 2 Auburn Tigers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Texas Longhorns at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Loyola Marymount Lions
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: MyNetworkTV
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
