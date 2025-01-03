James Harden Injury Status – Clippers vs. Hawks Injury Report January 4 Published 10:33 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

The Los Angeles Clippers (19-15) will be monitoring four players on the injury report, including James Harden, as they prepare for their Saturday, January 4 game against the Atlanta Hawks (18-16) at Intuit Dome. The Hawks have listed three injured players. The game tips at 10:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Email newsletter signup

The Clippers head into this contest following a 116-98 loss to the Thunder on Thursday. In the losing effort, Amir Coffey led the Clippers with 26 points.

The Hawks’ last contest was a 139-120 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday. Trae Young totaled 30 points, four rebounds and nine assists for the Hawks.

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kawhi Leonard SF Out Knee Terance Mann SG Questionable Finger 6.3 3.1 1.7 James Harden SG Questionable Groin 21.9 6.1 7.8 PJ Tucker SF Out Personal

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Hand 9.5 4.3 1.6 Cody Zeller C Out Personal Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Clippers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV: NBA TV, FDSSC, and FDSSE

NBA TV, FDSSC, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Clippers vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Clippers -3.5 229.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: