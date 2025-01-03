January 4 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:14 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

Today’s NHL slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those contests is the Tampa Bay Lightning squaring off against the Los Angeles Kings.

Info on how to watch today’s NHL play is available for you.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch January 4 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream New York Rangers @ Washington Capitals 12 p.m. ET ABC Fubo New Jersey Devils @ San Jose Sharks 4 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Montreal Canadiens @ Colorado Avalanche 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Minnesota Wild @ Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ St. Louis Blues @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Detroit Red Wings @ Winnipeg Jets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Boston Bruins @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Tampa Bay Lightning @ Los Angeles Kings 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Buffalo Sabres @ Vegas Golden Knights 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Edmonton Oilers @ Seattle Kraken 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Nashville Predators @ Calgary Flames 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id: