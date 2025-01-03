Jonathan Marchessault Injury Status – Predators vs. Canucks Injury Report January 3 Published 1:42 am Friday, January 3, 2025

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Nashville Predators (11-20-7), which currently has four players listed, as the Predators ready for their matchup against the Vancouver Canucks (17-11-8) at Rogers Arena on Friday, January 3 at 10:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jeremy Lauzon D Questionable Lower Body Adam Wilsby D Questionable Upper Body Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Elias Pettersson C Out Undisclosed Filip Hronek D Out Upper Body Quinn Hughes D Out Undisclosed

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Date: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Venue: Rogers Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 91 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 32nd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Defensively, Nashville has allowed 122 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 21st in league play.

Their goal differential (-31) ranks 30th in the league.

Canucks Season Insights

The Canucks have 112 goals this season (3.1 per game), 18th in the league.

Vancouver has given up 114 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 15th in the league.

They have the 15th-ranked goal differential in the league at -2.

Predators vs. Canucks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-128) Canucks (+107) 5.5

