Jonathan Marchessault Injury Status – Predators vs. Canucks Injury Report January 3

Published 1:42 am Friday, January 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Nashville Predators (11-20-7), which currently has four players listed, as the Predators ready for their matchup against the Vancouver Canucks (17-11-8) at Rogers Arena on Friday, January 3 at 10:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jeremy Lauzon D Questionable Lower Body
Adam Wilsby D Questionable Upper Body
Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Elias Pettersson C Out Undisclosed
Filip Hronek D Out Upper Body
Quinn Hughes D Out Undisclosed

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

  • Date: Friday, January 3, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Venue: Rogers Arena

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 91 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 32nd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • Defensively, Nashville has allowed 122 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 21st in league play.
  • Their goal differential (-31) ranks 30th in the league.

Canucks Season Insights

  • The Canucks have 112 goals this season (3.1 per game), 18th in the league.
  • Vancouver has given up 114 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 15th in the league.
  • They have the 15th-ranked goal differential in the league at -2.

Predators vs. Canucks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-128) Canucks (+107) 5.5

