Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3 Published 5:25 am Friday, January 3, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, play the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault’s plus-minus is -7, in 18:04 per game on the ice.

He has picked up at least one point in 19 games, and has 27 points in all.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated three goals and seven assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 12.6%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

In 19 of the 38 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 38 games played this season, he has put up 27 points, with seven multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Canucks are allowing 117 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in league action.

With a goal differential of -2, the team is 15th in the league.

The Canucks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 38 Games 1 27 Points 1 14 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

