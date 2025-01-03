Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3
Published 5:25 am Friday, January 3, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, play the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- Marchessault’s plus-minus is -7, in 18:04 per game on the ice.
- He has picked up at least one point in 19 games, and has 27 points in all.
- On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated three goals and seven assists.
- Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 12.6%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
- In 19 of the 38 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 38 games played this season, he has put up 27 points, with seven multi-point games.
Canucks Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Canucks are allowing 117 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in league action.
- With a goal differential of -2, the team is 15th in the league.
- The Canucks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|38
|Games
|1
|27
|Points
|1
|14
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
