Lakers vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 3
Published 6:16 am Friday, January 3, 2025
The Los Angeles Lakers (19-14) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (18-16) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Lakers vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, January 3, 2025
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Lakers vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Lakers 117 – Hawks 114
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 3.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-3.0)
- Pick OU:
Over (231.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 231.7
- The Lakers’ .485 ATS win percentage (16-17-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks’ .441 mark (15-19-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.
- Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point underdog or more 57.1% of the time. That’s more often than Los Angeles covers as a favorite of 3.5 or more (30.8%).
- When it comes to topping the over/under in 2024-25, Los Angeles does it in fewer games (45.5% of the time) than Atlanta (67.6%).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hawks are 11-9, while the Lakers are 12-4 as moneyline favorites.
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lakers with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Lakers Performance Insights
- The Lakers are 16th in the NBA with 112 points per game this year. At the other end of the court, they rank 19th with 114.1 points allowed per contest.
- Los Angeles is averaging just 41.3 rebounds per game (fourth-worst in NBA), and it is allowing 44.3 boards per contest (20th-ranked).
- The Lakers rank 12th in the NBA with 26.5 assists per contest.
- Los Angeles ranks sixth in the NBA with 12.8 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 16th with 13.8 forced turnovers per game.
- With 11.8 threes per game, the Lakers are 24th in the NBA. They own a 35% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 19th in the league.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Hawks Performance Insights
- On offense, the Hawks are the fifth-best squad in the league (117.9 points per game). But on defense they are fourth-worst (119.4 points allowed per game).
- Atlanta is the fourth-best team in the league in rebounds per game (45.8) and is ranked 18th in rebounds allowed (44.2).
- At 29.9 assists per game, the Hawks are third-best in the league.
- In 2024-25, Atlanta is 24th in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.5 per game) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (16).
- The Hawks are 18th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (13 per game) and 18th in 3-point percentage (35.5%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.