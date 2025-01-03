Lakers vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 3 Published 6:16 am Friday, January 3, 2025

The Los Angeles Lakers (19-14) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (18-16) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Lakers vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Lakers vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Lakers 117 – Hawks 114

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 3.5)

Hawks (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-3.0)

Lakers (-3.0) Pick OU: Over (231.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 231.7

The Lakers’ .485 ATS win percentage (16-17-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks’ .441 mark (15-19-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.

Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point underdog or more 57.1% of the time. That’s more often than Los Angeles covers as a favorite of 3.5 or more (30.8%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2024-25, Los Angeles does it in fewer games (45.5% of the time) than Atlanta (67.6%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hawks are 11-9, while the Lakers are 12-4 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lakers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers Performance Insights

The Lakers are 16th in the NBA with 112 points per game this year. At the other end of the court, they rank 19th with 114.1 points allowed per contest.

Los Angeles is averaging just 41.3 rebounds per game (fourth-worst in NBA), and it is allowing 44.3 boards per contest (20th-ranked).

The Lakers rank 12th in the NBA with 26.5 assists per contest.

Los Angeles ranks sixth in the NBA with 12.8 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 16th with 13.8 forced turnovers per game.

With 11.8 threes per game, the Lakers are 24th in the NBA. They own a 35% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 19th in the league.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Performance Insights

On offense, the Hawks are the fifth-best squad in the league (117.9 points per game). But on defense they are fourth-worst (119.4 points allowed per game).

Atlanta is the fourth-best team in the league in rebounds per game (45.8) and is ranked 18th in rebounds allowed (44.2).

At 29.9 assists per game, the Hawks are third-best in the league.

In 2024-25, Atlanta is 24th in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.5 per game) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (16).

The Hawks are 18th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (13 per game) and 18th in 3-point percentage (35.5%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: