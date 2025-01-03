NBA Best Bets: Clippers vs. Hawks Picks for January 4 Published 10:33 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (18-16) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Clippers (19-15) at Intuit Dome on Saturday, January 4, 2025. The game starts at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, FDSSC, and FDSSE.

Before making a wager on this matchup, take a peek at the best bets available on Saturday according to our computer predictions.

Clippers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV: NBA TV, FDSSC, and FDSSE

Clippers vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Clippers (- 3.5)

Los Angeles has beaten the spread 20 times in 34 games.

Against the spread, Atlanta is 15-19-0 this season.

The Clippers have an ATS record of 6-3 as 3.5-point favorites or greater.

As 3.5-point underdogs or greater, the Hawks are 8-6 against the spread.

Pick OU:

Under (229.5)





Clippers games this season have featured more combined points than this contest’s total of 229.5 points five times.

Hawks games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 229.5 points in 24 of 34 outings.

The average point total in Los Angeles’ games this season is 219, 10.5 points fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

Atlanta has a 234.5-point average over/under in its outings this season, five more points than this game’s point total.

The Clippers score the 18th-most points in the league this season, while the Hawks’ offense puts up the fifth-most.

This outing features the NBA’s 27th-ranked (Hawks) and 11th-ranked (Clippers) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Clippers (-160)

The Clippers have entered the game as favorites 11 times this season and won 10, or 90.9%, of those games.

The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (55%) in those games.

This season, Los Angeles has won eight of its nine games, or 88.9%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

This year, Atlanta has won six of 12 games when listed as at least +135 or better on the moneyline.

The Clippers have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

