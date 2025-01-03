NFL Week 18 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels
Published 7:27 pm Friday, January 3, 2025
The matchups in a Week 18 NFL schedule that shouldn’t be missed include the Houston Texans playing the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
Here you will find information on live coverage of all of Week 18’s NFL action.
Email newsletter signup
Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.
How to Watch Week 18 NFL Games
Saturday
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
- Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Game Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sunday
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Ford Field
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
id: