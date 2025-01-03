Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3 Published 5:25 am Friday, January 3, 2025

Roman Josi will be in action Friday when his Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Fancy a bet on Josi? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi’s plus-minus is -24, in 23:01 per game on the ice.

Josi has 24 points overall, getting at least one point in 16 different games.

Josi has picked up one goal and nine assists on the power play.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 6.8% of them.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 16 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 34 opportunities).

He has put up a point in 16 games this season, with eight multiple-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

The Canucks have given up 117 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 17th in league action in goals against.

The team has the 15th-ranked goal differential in the league at -2.

The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 34 Games 1 24 Points 2 7 Goals 1 17 Assists 1

