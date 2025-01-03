Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3

Roman Josi will be in action Friday when his Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Fancy a bet on Josi? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • Josi’s plus-minus is -24, in 23:01 per game on the ice.
  • Josi has 24 points overall, getting at least one point in 16 different games.
  • Josi has picked up one goal and nine assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 6.8% of them.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 16 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 34 opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in 16 games this season, with eight multiple-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • The Canucks have given up 117 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 17th in league action in goals against.
  • The team has the 15th-ranked goal differential in the league at -2.
  • The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
34 Games 1
24 Points 2
7 Goals 1
17 Assists 1

