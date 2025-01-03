Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3
Published 5:25 am Friday, January 3, 2025
Roman Josi will be in action Friday when his Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Fancy a bet on Josi? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- Josi’s plus-minus is -24, in 23:01 per game on the ice.
- Josi has 24 points overall, getting at least one point in 16 different games.
- Josi has picked up one goal and nine assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 6.8% of them.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 16 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 34 opportunities).
- He has put up a point in 16 games this season, with eight multiple-point games.
Canucks Defensive Insights
- The Canucks have given up 117 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 17th in league action in goals against.
- The team has the 15th-ranked goal differential in the league at -2.
- The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|34
|Games
|1
|24
|Points
|2
|7
|Goals
|1
|17
|Assists
|1
